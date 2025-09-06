Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dinesh Karthik Picks His All-Time T20 XI, Skips Rohit Sharma As Captain

Dinesh Karthik chose Abhishek Sharma and Rohit Sharma as the opening pair.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently revealed his pick for the country’s all-time best T20 playing XI, bringing together a mix of legends and modern-day stars.

Interestingly, he handed the captaincy and wicketkeeping gloves to MS Dhoni, highlighting his unmatched leadership in the shortest format.

Top Order

Dinesh Karthik chose Abhishek Sharma and Rohit Sharma as the opening pair. While Rohit’s dominance as one of India’s finest T20 openers is well established, the inclusion of youngster Abhishek reflects his recent explosive form that has made him a frontline contender.

Speaking about his selections on the Cricbuzz show, Karthik said, “I’m going to start with the newest entrant who has just made his mark in international cricket in the last couple of years. And I think he has a superb future. Terrific player at this format, Abhishek Sharma. He gives you a little bit of the ball, but man, when he gets going, he is a million bucks to watch. Great player, great shots, but most importantly, an intent monster. And that I love about him."

At No. 3, Virat Kohli secures his familiar slot, where he has been India’s most consistent performer.

Middle Order

For the middle order, Karthik went with firepower and versatility. Suryakumar Yadav, India’s current T20 skipper and known as Mr. 360, takes the No. 4 role. He is followed by Yuvraj Singh, remembered for his iconic six sixes in a T20 World Cup match.

Hardik Pandya adds balance as a finisher and pace-bowling all-rounder, while Dhoni himself provides stability, leadership, and sharp wicketkeeping skills. Axar Patel is included as the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Bowling Attack

In the bowling department, Karthik placed his trust in mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, alongside pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With two spin options and three reliable pacers, the team looks both balanced and threatening.

Dinesh Karthik’s All-Time Indian T20 XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dinesh Karthik ROHIT SHARMA Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
