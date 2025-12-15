Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesJammu and KashmirEncounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Udhampur, One Policeman Killed In Line Of Duty

Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Udhampur, One Policeman Killed In Line Of Duty

According to officials, a brief but intense exchange of fire followed, during which one SOG jawan sustained serious injuries. He was evacuated but later succumbed to his wounds.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A policeman was killed and a terrorist is believed to have been injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday evening, officials said. The exchange of fire took place during a search operation launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. While the firing has stopped, the area has been placed under a tight security cordon, with all possible escape routes sealed as forces continue efforts to neutralise the remaining terrorists.

The gunfight broke out at around 6 pm in village Soan, located in the Majalta area of the hilly district, when security forces moved in following information about the presence of three terrorists. The terrorists are believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said contact was established after police received precise intelligence about the terrorists’ movement in the remote village. A joint team comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed for the operation.

According to officials, a brief but intense exchange of fire followed, during which one SOG jawan sustained serious injuries. He was evacuated but later succumbed to his wounds. One terrorist is also believed to have been injured in the initial firing, though this could not be independently confirmed.

Operation To Resume Tuesday

In a separate post, the IGP said a small SOG team initially engaged the terrorists. He added that combing operations in the forest area were hampered due to darkness and the difficult, treacherous terrain.

Following the encounter, security forces strengthened the cordon around the village and surrounding forest areas to prevent the terrorists from escaping. Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot to bolster the operation.

Officials said the anti-terror operation was suspended for the night and will resume at first light on Tuesday. Security forces remain on high alert in the area as the search for the remaining terrorists continues.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 11:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
J&K News Jammu Kashmir Udhampur Encounter
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Names Lashkar Commander Sajid Jatt As Mastermind, Files Chargesheet
Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Names Lashkar Commander Sajid Jatt As Mastermind, Files Chargesheet
News
PM Modi Meets King Abdullah II In Amman, Marks 75 Years Of India-Jordan Relations
PM Modi Meets King Abdullah II In Amman, Marks 75 Years Of India-Jordan Relations
India
MGNREGA Name Change Row: Tharoor Warns Centre Against Diluting Gandhi’s Legacy
MGNREGA Name Change Row: Tharoor Warns Centre Against Diluting Gandhi’s Legacy
Delhi NCR
Delhi Govt Shifts Classes Up to Class 5 Online As AQI Worsens
Delhi Govt Shifts Classes Up to Class 5 Online As AQI Worsens
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Credits NDA Unity for Historic Bihar Win, Rules Out Opposition Alliance
Breaking: Delhi-NCR Chokes as AQI Nears 500, Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Traffic
Breaking: BJP Gets New National Working President as Nitin Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi
Breaking: Sydney Terror Attack Toll Rises To 16, Pakistan link Under Investigation
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Begins Germany Visit, to Meet German Leaders and Indian Diaspora
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget