Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Udhampur, One Policeman Killed In Line Of Duty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A policeman was killed and a terrorist is believed to have been injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday evening, officials said. The exchange of fire took place during a search operation launched on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. While the firing has stopped, the area has been placed under a tight security cordon, with all possible escape routes sealed as forces continue efforts to neutralise the remaining terrorists.

The gunfight broke out at around 6 pm in village Soan, located in the Majalta area of the hilly district, when security forces moved in following information about the presence of three terrorists. The terrorists are believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, officials said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said contact was established after police received precise intelligence about the terrorists’ movement in the remote village. A joint team comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed for the operation.

According to officials, a brief but intense exchange of fire followed, during which one SOG jawan sustained serious injuries. He was evacuated but later succumbed to his wounds. One terrorist is also believed to have been injured in the initial firing, though this could not be independently confirmed.

Operation To Resume Tuesday

In a separate post, the IGP said a small SOG team initially engaged the terrorists. He added that combing operations in the forest area were hampered due to darkness and the difficult, treacherous terrain.

Following the encounter, security forces strengthened the cordon around the village and surrounding forest areas to prevent the terrorists from escaping. Reinforcements have been rushed to the spot to bolster the operation.

Officials said the anti-terror operation was suspended for the night and will resume at first light on Tuesday. Security forces remain on high alert in the area as the search for the remaining terrorists continues.