Did Suryakumar Yadav Touch Pakistan Captain's Feet? Truth Behind Viral Clip

A video from the toss of today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 4 Super 4 match is currently going viral on social media.

Some are claiming that the Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav, can be seen touching the feet of Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistani skipper, in it.

The truth? No, Suryakumar Yadav did not touch the feet of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. After the toss, the coin was still on the ground, which the former bent down to pick up. Agha was nearby (camera angle made his foot visible in the frame), so it only looks like SKY touched his foot.

India vs Pakistan: Story of the Super 4 match so far

Pakistan have been all over the Indian bowling unit, scoring at a very healthy rate. After being dropped twice, Sahibzada Farhan utilized the opportunity to punish the India bowlers.

He scored 50 off 35 balls, and has held the fort at one end even as a few wickets have fallen on the other side.

India, on the other hand, have looked completely off their game. Two dropped catches and plenty of runs being scored off their pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, rocked the defending champions early on. That being said, the Men in Blue, at the time of this writing, have pulled back the run rate and seem to be taking control.

So far, the match looks to be heading towards a high-scoring affair, and the Indian batsmen will have their work cut out for them when they come out to bat in the second innings.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill would look to provide a fiery start, as per their usual nature, while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf will be on the hunt for their arch rivals.

Note that this match is being played in the ACC Asia Cup's Super 4 stage, and the top two teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will head into the final.