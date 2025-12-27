Dhaka Capitals Assistant Coach Dies After Medical Emergency Ahead Of BPL Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tragedy struck the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on its second day, as Dhaka Capitals' assistant coach. Mahbub Ali Zaki, passed away following a sudden medical emergency at the stadium.

The BPL 2025/26 season got underway on Friday, December 26, and the third match of the tournament, scheduled for Saturday, was set to be played between Rajshahi and Dhaka Capitals. However, moments before the contest, Mahbub Ali Zaki collapsed on the field.

The incident occurred at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, where the Dhaka Capitals squad was preparing ahead of their fixture.

Dhaka Capitals' Official Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhaka Capitals (@dhaka.capitals)

Dhaka Capitals released this statement on their official Instagram handle regarding the unfortunate incident:

"It is with great sadness to inform, Dear assistant coach of Dhaka Capitals family has left us after suffering from heart disease. We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Mahbub Ali had been actively involved in the team’s pre-match routine and was reportedly seen discussing preparations before taking part in practice drills. During this session, he suddenly fell to the ground, prompting immediate concern among players and support staff.

Medical personnel and team officials rushed to his aid, administering emergency treatment on the field, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He was then swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Despite the rapid response and efforts to save him, doctors later confirmed that he had passed away.

The sudden loss has cast a sombre shadow over the early stages of the Bangladesh Premier League, with players, officials and fans left stunned by the tragic turn of events.

Mahbub Ali’s passing marks a deeply sad moment for the Dhaka Capitals camp and the wider cricketing community, coming so early in the tournament.