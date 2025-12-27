Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketDhaka Capitals Assistant Coach Dies After Medical Emergency Ahead Of BPL Match

Dhaka Capitals Assistant Coach Dies After Medical Emergency Ahead Of BPL Match

Dhaka Capitals fast-bowling coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away after suffering a medical emergency during pre-match preparations in the Bangladesh Premier League 2025/26.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tragedy struck the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on its second day, as Dhaka Capitals' assistant coach. Mahbub Ali Zaki, passed away following a sudden medical emergency at the stadium.

The BPL 2025/26 season got underway on Friday, December 26, and the third match of the tournament, scheduled for Saturday, was set to be played between Rajshahi and Dhaka Capitals. However, moments before the contest, Mahbub Ali Zaki collapsed on the field.

The incident occurred at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, where the Dhaka Capitals squad was preparing ahead of their fixture.

Dhaka Capitals' Official Statement

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhaka Capitals (@dhaka.capitals)

Dhaka Capitals released this statement on their official Instagram handle regarding the unfortunate incident:

"It is with great sadness to inform, Dear assistant coach of Dhaka Capitals family has left us after suffering from heart disease. We are deeply saddened by this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Mahbub Ali had been actively involved in the team’s pre-match routine and was reportedly seen discussing preparations before taking part in practice drills. During this session, he suddenly fell to the ground, prompting immediate concern among players and support staff.

Medical personnel and team officials rushed to his aid, administering emergency treatment on the field, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He was then swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Despite the rapid response and efforts to save him, doctors later confirmed that he had passed away.

The sudden loss has cast a sombre shadow over the early stages of the Bangladesh Premier League, with players, officials and fans left stunned by the tragic turn of events.

Mahbub Ali’s passing marks a deeply sad moment for the Dhaka Capitals camp and the wider cricketing community, coming so early in the tournament.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
BPL Bangladesh Premier League Mahbub Ali Zaki Dhaka Capitals Coach Bangladesh Cricket News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
G RAM G Bill, SIR Dominate First CWC Meet After Bihar Polls; Kharge Calls MGNREGA Protest
CWC Meet Flags G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh As Kharge Announces MGNREGA Agitation
Cities
Allu Arjun Listed Among 23 Accused In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case
Allu Arjun Among 23 Accused In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case
World
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terroristic Threats Against Family
Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US For Arson, Terroristic Threats Against Family
Celebrities
Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Pens Emotional Birthday Note For ‘Maalik’ On His 60th Birthday
Salman Khan’s Bodyguard Shera Pens Emotional Birthday Note For ‘Maalik’ On His 60th Birthday
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: Up: 2.79 Crore Names Deleted; Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at BJP
Bihar Politics: JD(U) Sparks Fresh Row Over Rabri Devi’s Govt Bungalow, Demands Digging and Probe
Breaking News: Unnao Rape Case, CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Decision
SIR Revision Ends: UP Voter Revision Sparks Political Row as 2.89 Crore Names Get Deleted
Breaking News: Shocking Attack in Haridwar: Accountability Questions Raised on Uttarakhand Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget