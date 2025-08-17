Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dewald Brevis Shatters Virat Kohli's Record With Six-Hitting Show vs Australia

Dewald Brevis Shatters Virat Kohli’s Record With Six-Hitting Show vs Australia

Dewald Brevis smashed a quickfire 53 runs off just 26 deliveries, hammering 6 towering sixes and 1 boundary.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
The third and final T20I between Australia and South Africa was held in Cairns, where the hosts clinched a thrilling 2-wicket victory to seal the series 2-1. Australia has been in dominant form in the T20 format recently, having earlier completed a 5-0 clean sweep over the West Indies.

Despite the series loss, South Africa’s young star Dewald Brevis grabbed the spotlight once again with his explosive batting.

The 21-year-old smashed a quickfire 53 runs off just 26 deliveries, hammering 6 towering sixes and 1 boundary. With this knock, Brevis not only top-scored for his side but also broke a long-standing record held by India’s Virat Kohli.

Most sixes hit against Australia

Brevis now holds the record for the most sixes hit against Australia in T20Is played in Australia. He struck 14 sixes across the three-match series, surpassing Kohli’s tally of 12 sixes from 10 innings. South Africa, batting first, posted 172/7 in their allotted overs.

Chasing 173, Australia held their nerve and crossed the finish line in 19.5 overs with 8 wickets down. Glenn Maxwell played a match-winning knock of 62* off 36 balls, laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes, guiding Australia home. For his blistering performance under pressure, Maxwell was named Player of the Match.

CSK sign Dewald Brevis for IPL 

Chennai Super Kings have responded to questions regarding the mid-season recruitment of South African youngster Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025, emphasizing that the move was carried out strictly within the league’s rules. The clarification came after R. Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, hinted that the franchise might have offered Brevis more than the permitted amount of ₹2.2 crore.

Brevis, who went unsold at the auction earlier this year, was drafted in as a replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh. Gurjapneet, originally purchased for ₹2.2 crore in the Jeddah auction, was sidelined due to injury, which opened the door for the mid-season signing.

In its official statement, CSK confirmed that Brevis joined the squad in April 2025 for the exact same amount—₹2.2 crore.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Australia Vs South Africa SA Vs AUS AUS Vs SA Dewald Brevis
