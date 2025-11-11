Delhi Blast: Gautam Gambhir, Indian Cricket Icons Express Grief

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketDelhi Blast: Gautam Gambhir, Indian Cricket Icons Express Grief

Several Indian cricketers have expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed multiple lives and left many injured.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Just like the rest of the nation, the cricket fraternity was left shocked by the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening.

Reports state that more than 10 people have lost their lives, while over 20 others have been injured.

Security has since been tightened across the capital and its neighbouring regions. Among those who expressed grief and condolences were Gautam Gambhir and several other prominent figures from Indian cricket.

Indian Cricketers React To Delhi Blast

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was among the first to react to the tragic incident, sharing his condolences on social media.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the victims and their families.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who like Gambhir and Dhawan is a Delhi local, shared his sadness over the tragedy, writing a heartfelt post on social media.

Ex-cricketer Aakash Chopra, another Delhi native, offered thoughts and prayers.

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble also offered prayers, seeking strength and solace for the families who lost their loved ones.

Following the explosion, authorities swiftly ramped up security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, located just a few kilometres from the Red Fort.

The venue was set to host a Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, a match that ultimately saw the latter emerge victorious.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 05:18 PM (IST)
