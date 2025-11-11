Delhi Blast: Gautam Gambhir, Indian Cricket Icons Express Grief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Just like the rest of the nation, the cricket fraternity was left shocked by the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening.

Reports state that more than 10 people have lost their lives, while over 20 others have been injured.

Security has since been tightened across the capital and its neighbouring regions. Among those who expressed grief and condolences were Gautam Gambhir and several other prominent figures from Indian cricket.

Indian Cricketers React To Delhi Blast

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was among the first to react to the tragic incident, sharing his condolences on social media.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of deceased and for the speedy recovery of injured. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 10, 2025

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the victims and their families.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi car blast near Red Fort. My prayers are with the victims and their families 🙏. Let’s all stay safe & alert — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 10, 2025

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who like Gambhir and Dhawan is a Delhi local, shared his sadness over the tragedy, writing a heartfelt post on social media.

Praying for peace and strength for everyone in Delhi. Our city has an unbreakable spirit - together, we’ll rise stronger. — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 10, 2025

Ex-cricketer Aakash Chopra, another Delhi native, offered thoughts and prayers.

Stay Safe, Delhi.

Thoughts and prayers 🙌 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2025

Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble also offered prayers, seeking strength and solace for the families who lost their loved ones.

Tragic and shocking news from Delhi. The loss of lives near the Red Fort Metro Station is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 11, 2025

Following the explosion, authorities swiftly ramped up security at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, located just a few kilometres from the Red Fort.

The venue was set to host a Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, a match that ultimately saw the latter emerge victorious.