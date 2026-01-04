Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketDamien Martyn's Wife Breaks Silence With Health Update

Damien Martyn's Wife Breaks Silence With Health Update

Martyn's wife, Amanda, expressed her relief and gratitude for the care he has received at the Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)

In a hopeful update for the global cricket community, wife of legendary Australian batsman Damien Martyn has shared positive news regarding his recovery following a serious health scare.

The stylish middle-order maestro had recently been diagnosed with meningitis, leading medical professionals to place him in an induced coma on December 30, 2024.

Encouraging Progress at Gold Coast

Speaking publicly for the first time since the hospitalization, Martyn's wife, Amanda, expressed her relief and gratitude for the care he has received at the Gold Coast University Hospital in Queensland. She confirmed that Damien is "progressing well" with his medical treatment and is now considered to be out of immediate danger.

"This has been a trying time," Amanda stated, while also requesting continued privacy for the family as the 53-year-old begins his rehabilitation.

She extended her deepest appreciation to the medical team, describing their efforts as "nothing short of amazing" during what was a critical period for the former cricketer.

Cricket World Rallies Together

News of Martyn's illness had prompted an outpouring of support from former teammates and fans alike.

Close friend and former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had previously acted as a spokesperson for the family, assuring the public that Martyn was receiving the best possible care.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg also voiced the collective concern of the cricketing fraternity, wishing the veteran a swift recovery.

Legacy of Elegance

Damien Martyn remains one of the most revered figures in Australian cricket history, known for his effortless strokeplay and calm demeanor at the crease. Over a stellar career spanning from 1992 to 2006, he amassed over 4,400 Test runs and 5,000 ODI runs.

Fans most fondly remember his pivotal role in the 2003 World Cup Final, where his unbeaten 88-run partnership with Ricky Ponting dismantled the Indian bowling attack and secured Australia’s third world title. His resilience on the field is now being mirrored in his health journey, as he continues to make steady strides toward a full recovery.

Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
