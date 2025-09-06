Cricketers Who Reached No.1 ICC Ranking In All Three Formats

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Achieving the No.1 ranking in world cricket is a rare accomplishment, but doing so across all three formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is — is even more extraordinary.

Only a handful of cricketers have managed to reach the top spot in every format, showcasing their adaptability, skill, and consistency on the global stage.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli remains the most celebrated example of this feat. Known for his unmatched consistency, Kohli dominated ODIs for years, holding the No.1 batting spot for a record period.

In Tests, his elegant stroke play and ability to perform in challenging conditions propelled him to the top. He also excelled in T20Is, where his calmness under pressure and mastery of run chases made him the leading batter in ICC rankings.

His all-format dominance highlights why he is regarded as one of the greatest modern-day players.

Matthew Hayden

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden was among the first to achieve this milestone. Known for his aggressive batting, Hayden dominated Tests at the top order and also made a strong mark in ODIs.

During the early years of T20 cricket, he carried his explosive batting style into the shortest format, briefly climbing to No.1. His adaptability across eras made him a trailblazer.

Ricky Ponting

Another Australian legend, Ricky Ponting, reached the summit in all three formats during his illustrious career.

As captain and prolific batter, Ponting combined consistency with match-winning ability. His aggressive yet controlled batting saw him dominate bowlers across conditions, making him one of the most successful captains and batters in cricket history.

Others

Players like Jacques Kallis and Kumar Sangakkara came close, dominating multiple formats, but only the rare few — including Kohli, Hayden, and Ponting — managed to claim the No.1 spot in each of the three formats.

This unique achievement underlines their versatility and enduring impact, setting a benchmark for future generations aiming for all-format excellence.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Ricky Ponting ICC ICC Ranking
