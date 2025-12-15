Bondi Beach Attack: Cricketer Narrowly Escapes Terror Attack, Recalls Terrifying Moments

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBondi Beach Attack: Cricketer Narrowly Escapes Terror Attack, Recalls Terrifying Moments

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14 left 12 people dead, with several others injured and rushed to hospitals.

According to reports, two armed attackers arrived at the popular beach location in a vehicle and opened fire on the public, triggering panic across the area.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is in Australia as part of the broadcast team for Ashes 2025-26, was caught in the middle of the chaos.

Vaughan later revealed that he was trapped inside a restaurant at Bondi Beach when the incident unfolded. He shared his ordeal on X (formerly Twitter), describing the situation as frightening but confirming that he returned home safely.

In his post, Vaughan thanked the emergency services and praised the bravery of a civilian who confronted one of the attackers during the assault. His message also expressed condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

"Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary .. Now home safe .. but thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist .. thoughts with all who have been affected," he posted on X.

Eyewitnesses stated that the shooting began at approximately 6:40 pm, when two men stepped out of a car and started firing indiscriminately. During the incident, one of the attackers was overpowered by a bystander, while the other was later killed in a police encounter.

Authorities have confirmed the arrest of Naveed Akram, who is currently in custody. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has officially labelled the attack an act of terrorism.

Ashes Series Update

Meanwhile, action continues on the cricket field, with Australia leading the Ashes series 2-0. The hosts secured dominant eight-wicket victories in both the Perth and Gabba Tests. The third Test is scheduled to begin on December 17 in Adelaide.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
