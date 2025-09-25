BCCI Announces India Squad For Test Series vs West Indies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has just announced the squad for the upcoming Test matches against the West Indies.

Here's a look at all the players who will be a part of the squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharshan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies has also revealed the list of players who will be travelling to India for the said games next month:

Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies: Test Series Schedule

India is set to host the West Indies for a short two-match Test series at the start of October 2025.

IND vs WI 1st Test: October 2–6, 2025 - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IND vs WI 2nd Test: October 10–14, 2025 - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Both matches are scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Many players who were a part of Indian camp for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy have been called back for this upcoming series. There was also speculation regarding Jasprit Bumrah likely being rested, however, he too has been selected in the squad.

Arshdeep Singh and Karun Nair, though, have missed out. The former didn't receive any game time during the five Tests in England, whereas the latter had a rather disappointing display overall.

Devdutt Padikkal, on the other hand, has earned his way back to the senior red-ball squad after being featured in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy team. This is likely due to his recent ton for India A vs Aus A in their ongoing Test series.



