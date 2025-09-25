Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad

Check out the India A squad for their upcoming ODI series vs Australia A. Three matches will be played in Kanpur, with Shreyas Iyer leading the Men in Blue.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the full India A squad for the upcoming ODI series vs Australia A. 

Three matches are supposed to be played in this series, all in Kanpur. Notably, the squad for the first ODI is different from that of the second and third ODIs. Having said that, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as captain for all three games.

Abhishek Sharma, who is displaying blistering form as an opener for the senior Indian T20 team at the ACC Asia Cup 2025, has also been called up, albeit only for two of the three games. 

India A ODI squads for Australia A ODI Series

ODI 1 - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

ODI 2 and 3 - Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Verma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

The first match will be played on September 30, 2025, just days after the ACC Asia Cup final, for which the senior Indian team has qualified. 

The second and third ODIs will be played on October 3 and 5, respectively. Interestingly, the senior Indian team will be in action against West Indies in a two-match Test series at the time.

Speaking of the longer format, the BCCI has also announced the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.

Irani Cup Rest of India Squad Announced

These players have been called up for the Irani Cup Rest of India squad:

Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia India A Vs Australia A Abhishek Sharma India Vs Australia ODI IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS BCCI Shreyas Iyer India A Squad India Squad India Squad Announcement IND A Vs AUS A India A Odi Squad
