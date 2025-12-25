Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAustralia vs England 4th Ashes Test Live In India: Streaming Details & Start Time For Boxing Day

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test Live In India: Streaming Details & Start Time For Boxing Day

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 10:30 AM (IST)

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test 2025/26 live streaming, telecast: The fourth Ashes Test arrives at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Boxing Day with Australia holding an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Having already retained the urn, the hosts look for a whitewash under stand-in captain Steve Smith, who replaces the rested Pat Cummins. Australia’s attack remains lethal even without Nathan Lyon, as Mitchell Starc continues his dominant form.

England, desperate to avoid a 5-0 sweep, has injected youth into the side. All-rounder Jacob Bethell makes a high-pressure debut at number three, while Gus Atkinson returns to the pace battery. With the MCG pitch sporting a "furry" green tingue, expect a fast-bowling masterclass in this festive showdown.

All you need to know about Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test 2025/26

When will Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test 2025/26 be played?

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test of the 2025/26 series is scheduled to be held from December 26 to December 30.

Where will Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test 2025/26 be played?

The fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

What time will Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test 2025/26 begin?

Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test is set to begin at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test 2025/26 be telecast live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test on the Star Sports Network.

How can viewers watch live streaming of Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test 2025/26 in India?

Live streaming of Australia vs England 4th Ashes Test will be available for Indian viewers on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue.

