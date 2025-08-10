Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAustralia ODIs Might Be Last For Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma - Here's Why

Australia ODIs Might Be Last For Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma - Here's Why

Since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, neither has played an international match, with their next appearance set for the ODI series against Australia starting 19 October 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 10:19 AM (IST)

Indian cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already stepped away from T20Is and, following the conclusion of IPL 2025, announced their retirement from Test cricket as well.

Now, both veterans are only available for the ODI format. Fans had expected to see them continue in the blue jersey at least until the 2027 ODI World Cup, but fresh developments suggest their participation is uncertain.

Virat & Rohit face BCCI's new condition

According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that if Rohit and Virat wish to be part of the 2027 World Cup plans, they must feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy scheduled from 24 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

Since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, neither has played an international match, with their next appearance set for the ODI series against Australia starting 19 October 2025.

If the two legends decline the domestic tournament requirement, the upcoming Australia series could be their final ODI outing.

However, should they agree, both could play against South Africa post-Australia series, participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and then face New Zealand in early 2026.

Life Beyond Legends

For more than a decade, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the backbone of Indian cricket, guiding the team to numerous victories across formats.

However, as both players step away from T20Is and Tests — and with their ODI futures uncertain — questions naturally arise: Can India maintain its dominance without them? The answer is a confident yes.

Over the last two years, India’s bench strength has grown significantly. Players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson have stepped up, producing match-winning performances across formats.

In the middle order, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav provide stability as well as firepower.

If current trends continue, India won’t just survive without their two greats — they’ll keep winning, and perhaps even discover new match-winners along the way.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Virat Kohli IND Vs AUS ROHIT SHARMA ODI World Cup Ind Vs Aus ODIs ODI World Cup 2027
