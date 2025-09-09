Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Why Nepal's Cricket Team Is Missing From Asia Cup 2025

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
With Asia Cup 2025 set to begin at 8 PM on September 9, cricket fans are excited to see eight teams competing for the prestigious trophy.

For the first time, the tournament features eight teams: India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Group A includes India, Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, while Group B has Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. A total of 19 matches will decide the champion.

Five teams - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka - earned direct entry into the Asia Cup due to their strong performances and top-10 ICC T20I rankings.

The remaining three spots were decided through the ACC Premier Cup, which included 10 teams, Nepal among them.

Nepal performed well in the league stage, defeating Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia, securing a top-four finish.

However, Nepal lost to UAE in the semi-finals. They had one last chance to qualify by beating Hong Kong, but were defeated again, ending their hopes of playing in Asia Cup 2025.

Ultimately, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong claimed the remaining spots. UAE and Oman reached the ACC Premier Cup final, earning their places, while Hong Kong defeated Nepal to secure the eighth and final position in the tournament.

Thus, despite a strong campaign in the ACC Premier Cup, Nepal will not participate in Asia Cup 2025.

Nepal Protests Turn Deadly

Nepal is experiencing significant unrest following the government's recent social media ban.

The ban, imposed on September 5, 2025, targeted 26 major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, due to their failure to register under new regulations.

This move sparked widespread protests, primarily led by the youth, who have been vocal about issues like corruption and limited economic opportunities.

On September 8, 2025, protests escalated when police opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu, resulting in at least 19 deaths and over 100 injuries. In response to the violence, the government lifted the ban the following day. Despite this, tensions remain high, with continued demonstrations and calls for government accountability.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
