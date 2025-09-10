Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Records: The Only Player Besides Virat Kohli To Score A Century

Across all T20 editions of the Asia Cup, only two players have managed to score centuries.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Asia Cup 2025 began with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong, while India will start their campaign against UAE on 10 September.

This edition is being held in the T20 format, only the third time the continental tournament has been played in this style.

Interestingly, across all T20 editions of the Asia Cup, only two players have managed to score centuries.

Virat Kohli’s Memorable Knock (2022)

In the 2022 Asia Cup, Virat Kohli registered his only T20I century. Playing against Afghanistan in Dubai, he smashed an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls at a strike rate of 200, hammering 12 fours and 6 sixes.

This innings remains one of the finest in the tournament’s history. Notably, it was the first and last T20I ton of Kohli’s career, as he has since retired from the format.

Babar Hayat’s Historic Century (2016)

The first T20 Asia Cup in 2016 also saw history when Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat scored 122 off 60 balls against Oman, striking 9 fours and 7 sixes. Despite his brilliance, Hong Kong couldn’t secure a win. Still, it marked a landmark moment for associate cricket.

To recall, India lifted the 2016 T20 Asia Cup under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, while in 2022 they fell short in the Super-4 stage.

Virat's Asia Cup legacy

Virat Kohli has been one of the most consistent performers in the history of the Asia Cup, leaving an indelible mark in both ODI and T20 editions of the tournament.

Since making his debut in the continental event in 2010, he has scored more than 1,000 runs, making him one of the highest run-getters in Asia Cup history.

His batting average has remained above 50, highlighting his ability to deliver in high-pressure matches.

Kohli has registered multiple centuries in ODIs, including a memorable 183 against Pakistan in 2012, which remains the highest individual score in Asia Cup history.

In the T20 format, he struck an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in 2022, his only T20I century. His consistency, match-winning knocks, and dominance against top rivals make Kohli one of the greatest ever players in the Asia Cup.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli Asia Cup Asia Cup Records Asia Cup 2025
