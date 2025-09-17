Asia Cup: Rashid Khan Breaks Indian Bowler's Record Despite Afghanistan's Defeat

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan shone with both bat and ball against Bangladesh, picking up two wickets and adding a late cameo of 20 runs.

Despite his efforts, Afghanistan fell short, but Rashid still etched his name in history.

With this performance, he overtook India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup T20 history.

Bangladesh posted 154 after a strong start, but Rashid’s breakthrough slowed their momentum. He returned figures of 2/26, taking his tally to 14 wickets in just 10 Asia Cup T20 matches.

Bhuvneshwar now trails with 13, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga, Amjad Javed, and Hardik Pandya with 12 each.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, face a crunch situation in the group stage. With one win and one defeat, they sit on two points but enjoy a superior net run rate. Their clash with Sri Lanka will be decisive - victory secures a Super Four spot, while defeat ends their campaign.

Bangladesh's nail-biting win

Bangladesh clinched a nail-biting win against Afghanistan, securing an eight-run victory in what turned out to be the first true thriller of Asia Cup 2025. The result kept their Super Four hopes alive, as they wrapped up the group stage with four points from three games.

Afghanistan, bowled out for 146 while chasing 155, remain on two points, leaving their final clash with Sri Lanka as a virtual knockout. A win there is essential to progress, while Bangladesh will be banking on Sri Lanka’s success to confirm their passage to the next round.

Mustafizur Rahman starred for Bangladesh with 3/28, ably supported by Rishad Hossain (2/28), Nasum Ahmed (2/11), and Taskin Ahmed (2/34). Though Omarzai briefly shifted momentum against Saif Hassan, Bangladesh held their nerve to cross the line.

Group B: Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenarios

After the recent matches, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh both have 4 points, while Afghanistan sit on 2 points. With only one game left - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - the Super Four spots are still up for grabs.

Possible Outcomes:

Sri Lanka win: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advance.

Afghanistan win: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan advance.

Afghanistan win by over 70 runs: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advance.

No-result: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advance.