Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan 2025 Match Venue

India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest matches in the Asia Cup, just like it is in any other international competition. Fans are eagerly waiting for the fixture, which will take place this Sunday on September 14, 2025.

Many are also intrigued about the game's venue, as this can be a major factor in the outcome, precisely due to the pitch and weather conditions.

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan have met each other on multiple occasions at this particular venue, and the former has just walked off a thumping win from this very stadium, sending a strong message ahead of the match against its arch rivals.

IND vs PAK venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is one of the two venues for the Asian competition (with the other being Abu Dhabi).

As mentioned earlier, IND and PAK have battled on this ground before a couple of times, and the head-to-head looks quite interesting.

IND vs PAK: Dubai Head-to-Head

The arch rivals have faced each other six times in Dubai, thrice in ODIs and T20Is each.

The Men in Blue have won all three of those ODIs, the last as of this writing being in the ICC Champions Trophy.

However, Pakistan has beaten India twice in T20Is in Dubai, which is the format in which the current Asia Cup is being played.

IND vs PAK: Dubai Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch typically portrays a balanced nature, with good assistance to spinners.

India's Kuldeep Yadav has just provided a fine example of this trait, picking four wickets in his outing against UAE, and giving away only 7 runs.

IND vs PAK Venue Weather Forecast

The Dubai weather forecast so far suggests high and low temperatures of 38 and 31 degrees, with clear skies and moderate humidity.