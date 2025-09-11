Asia Cup: How To Watch IND vs PAK 2025

The stage is set for one of cricket’s most electrifying encounters as India and Pakistan prepare to clash in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Over the years, India and Pakistan have faced off in many high-stakes tournaments, creating unforgettable moments. One of the most memorable clashes was the 2011 ICC World Cup Semi Final, where India defeated Pakistan by 29 runs in Mohali, moving on to eventually win the tournament. Another classic encounter was in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup Final, where India triumphed over Pakistan to become the first T20 World Champions.

More recently, IND faced PAK in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (also in Dubai), where the Men in Blue emerged on top once again.

Fans around the world are generally quite eager to witness this high-voltage encounter between two of cricket’s biggest rivals. However, for those unable to attend the match in person, multiple viewing options are available.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Livestreaming and Broadcast

Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app or website to watch the livestream of India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup on September 14, 2025. Note that an active Sony LIV subscription is required to watch any Asia Cup game, including this one.

On TV, those interested can tune into the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

The IND vs PAK match will start at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

IND vs PAK: Asia Cup Full Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.