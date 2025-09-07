Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup Format Shifts Over The Years - When & Why It Started





By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Asia Cup is among the most prestigious cricket tournaments, featuring only Asian nations like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, and Hong Kong.

Since its inception in 1984, the competition has evolved significantly, adapting to the changes in world cricket.

Initially, the tournament was held exclusively in the 50-over format, as only Test and ODI cricket existed back then.

Major shift came in 2016

A major shift came in 2016, when the Asia Cup was staged in the T20 format for the first time. This change stemmed from ICC’s restructuring in 2015, which reduced ACC’s influence but still kept Asia Cup hosting under its umbrella.

It was then decided that the format would alternate between ODI and T20, depending on the World Cup scheduled around that period.

Thus, whenever an ODI World Cup followed, the Asia Cup would be in 50 overs; if a T20 World Cup loomed, the tournament would switch to T20s.

This ensured teams had proper preparation ahead of global events. After the T20 edition in 2016, the ODI Cup returned in 2018, followed by another T20 Cup in 2022. The 2025 edition now marks the third time the Asia Cup is being played in the shortest format.

Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023)

The Asia Cup, first played in 1984, is one of the most celebrated tournaments in cricket, bringing together top Asian nations in ODI and T20 formats.

Over the years, India has been the most dominant team, followed by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The tournament not only showcases fierce rivalries but also serves as crucial preparation ahead of World Cups. Here is the complete list of Asia Cup winners to date:

1984 – India (inaugural edition, UAE)

1986 – Sri Lanka

1988 – India

1990–91 – India

1995 – India

1997 – Sri Lanka

2000 – Pakistan

2004 – Sri Lanka

2008 – Sri Lanka

2010 – India

2012 – Pakistan

2014 – Sri Lanka

2016 – India (first T20 edition)

2018 – India

2022 – Sri Lanka (T20 format)

2023 – India

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

