PCB Targets India Again, Another Player Drawn Into ICC Controversy

Just days after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint against India captain Suryakumar Yadav, resulting in a 30% match-fee fine, PCB has now targeted another Indian player ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai.

This time, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh is under scrutiny for allegedly making “obscene” gestures towards spectators during India’s Super Four win over Pakistan on September 21.

According to reports, PCB described Arshdeep’s actions as “unethical” and a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct, claiming it “brought the game into disrepute” and urged strict disciplinary action.

Earlier, Suryakumar was fined after dedicating India’s group-stage win to Pahalgam terror attack victims, which Pakistan had deemed political.

Meanwhile, Pakistan players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan also faced hearings for provocative gestures in the same match, with Rauf fined 30% of his match fee and Farhan receiving a warning.

IND vs PAK Final: Can Toss Decide Winner?

For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan meet in the final tonight in Dubai.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, enters the clash unbeaten, having won all their matches. Pakistan reached the final after back-to-back victories, setting up a thrilling showdown. While both teams have performed well, the toss could play a decisive role, according to past trends and statistics.

At the Dubai International Stadium, India and Pakistan faced off twice this season, with India winning both encounters. Interestingly, in the five T20Is played between these teams at this venue, the side batting second has always emerged victorious.

This suggests that the winner of the toss, who chooses to bowl first, may hold a crucial advantage tonight.

India Riding High in Asia Cup 2025

Team India enters the Asia Cup 2025 final in superb form, having won all their matches so far. Abhishek Sharma has been the standout performer with the bat, accumulating 309 runs in six games at an impressive strike rate of 204. Tilak Verma has also contributed consistently alongside Abhishek, providing stability at the top order.

On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav has delivered impactful performances, helping India dominate their opponents throughout the tournament. The combination of in-form batters and effective bowlers makes Team India a strong contender for Asia Cup title.