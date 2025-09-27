Babar Azam May Rejoin Pak's T20I Squad; 2 Players He Could Replace

Asia Cup 2025 in UAE has been dominated by India, who have won six consecutive matches to reach the final, while Pakistan scraped through, winning four of six games, including two defeats against India.

Ahead of Pakistan’s next T20 assignment, reports suggest that Babar Azam is likely to make a return to the T20I squad, starting with the upcoming five-match series against South Africa, beginning October 12.

Babar Azam was previously dropped due to a low strike rate and to provide opportunities to younger players, including Mohammad Rizwan.

However, consecutive losses to India exposed Pakistan’s need for senior batting experience, prompting the PCB to reconsider. His batting position - whether as an opener or at number three or four - will be decided by the selection committee.

3 Underperforming Players Babar Could Replace

With Babar Azam likely to return to Pakistan’s T20I squad, the key question is: which current player might make way for him? Here are three potential candidates:

Saim Ayub: Once regarded as a flashy top-order batsman, Ayub has struggled throughout the Asia Cup 2025, scoring only 23 runs in six innings at a dismal average of 3.83, including four ducks. His poor form makes him a prime candidate to be replaced.

Salman Ali Agha: While performing decently as captain, Salman’s batting numbers are underwhelming. In 29 T20Is, he averages 24 with a strike rate of 110, falling short of the aggressive style Pakistan demands. His inability to convert leadership into consistent performances could see him make way for Babar, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind.

Babar Azam remains one of the world’s premier T20 batsmen, with 4,223 runs in 128 T20Is, including three centuries and 36 fifties, and holds the record as the fastest player to reach 2,500 T20I runs. His return is expected to bolster Pakistan’s lineup significantly.

