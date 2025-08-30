Asia Cup 2025: Timing Of Matches Changed - Check New Schedule

With just 10 days remaining for the Asia Cup 2025, a major update has come regarding the match timings.

The tournament begins on September 9 in Abu Dhabi, but due to the extreme heat in the UAE, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to reschedule most matches.

As per the announcement, 18 out of 19 games will now start at 6:30 pm local time (8:00 pm IST), instead of the earlier timing.

According to a Cricbuzz report, all participating boards had requested this adjustment to avoid the harsh daytime temperatures, which are expected to touch 40°C in September.

The broadcasters agreed to the change, making evening matches the norm. Only one game – the UAE vs Oman clash on September 15 at Zayed Cricket Stadium – will be played in the afternoon.

This year’s edition is being held in the T20 format, keeping next year’s T20 World Cup preparations in mind. The competition will be staged at the Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, running from September 9 to September 28.

Team India will open its campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter on September 14. Their final group-stage match is scheduled against Oman on September 19.

In this edition, Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, whereas Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will move forward to the Super Fours stage.

Out of the Super Fours fixtures, only one match – scheduled on September 22 between A2 and B1 – will be played in Abu Dhabi. The remaining five matches and the grand final on September 28 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Additionally, five of the six Group B games and two Group A clashes (UAE vs Oman and India vs Oman) are set to be hosted in Abu Dhabi.