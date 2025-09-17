Asia Cup 2025 Super-4 Scenario: India Secured, 5 Teams Fight For Remaining Spots

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 Super-4 Scenario: India Secured, 5 Teams Fight For Remaining Spots

India sit comfortably at the top in Group A with 4 points from 2 wins and an outstanding +4.793 NRR, already through to the Super Four.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 10:27 AM (IST)

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 scenario: The group stage of Asia Cup 2025 has entered a thrilling phase. After nine matches, only India has confirmed its place in the Super Four, while five other teams remain in contention for the remaining three spots.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh edged past Afghanistan by eight runs, shaking up the qualification race and pushing Rashid Khan’s side down to third place.

Group B Standings

Sri Lanka lead the table with 4 points from two wins and a healthy +1.546 NRR.

Bangladesh have completed their league fixtures, finishing with 4 points but a -0.270 NRR.

Afghanistan, with one win and one loss, sit on 2 points but boast a strong +2.150 NRR.

Hong Kong are out of the competition after losing all three matches.

The final Group B clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will decide the equation. A Sri Lanka win takes them and Bangladesh through, but if Afghanistan prevail, net run rate will determine which two teams qualify alongside them.

Group A Standings

India sit comfortably at the top with 4 points and an outstanding +4.793 NRR, already through to the Super Four.

Pakistan and UAE both have 2 points each, but Pakistan’s superior +1.649 NRR puts them ahead.

Oman are eliminated but will face India in their final group game on September 19.

Today’s Big Clash – Pakistan vs UAE

The spotlight now shifts to Dubai International Stadium, where Pakistan and UAE lock horns tonight at 8 PM IST. It’s a straight knockout - the winner books a Super Four berth, while the loser exits the tournament.

Fans in India can watch the action live on Sony Sports Network or stream it online via the SonyLIV app and website.

India's journey so far in Asia Cup 2025

Team India has dominated the Asia Cup 2025 so far, winning both group-stage matches against UAE and Pakistan convincingly. With these victories, India became the first team to qualify for the Super Four. Their final group clash is against Oman, serving as preparation for tougher battles ahead.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
