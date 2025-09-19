Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India May Play Up To Five More Games In Asia Cup 2025 - Check Schedule

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 09:46 AM (IST)

Asia Cup 2025 has reached its Super Four stage in the UAE. Four teams are already out, while the remaining four will battle for a spot in the final.

India became the first side to qualify after winning both of its opening group matches and now has the chance to feature in up to five more games in the tournament.

India’s Path in Asia Cup 2025

Placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, India advanced comfortably, while UAE and Oman bowed out.

After victories over UAE and Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav’s men face Oman in their final group fixture on September 19 (Friday) in Abu Dhabi.

From there, India’s Super Four journey begins:

Sept 21 – vs Pakistan in Dubai

Sept 24 – vs Bangladesh in Dubai

Sept 26 – vs Sri Lanka in Dubai

Sept 28 – Final in Dubai (if qualified)

Strong Contenders for the Title

India has looked dominant so far, winning both games with ease. Sri Lanka, unbeaten in the group stage, could be their biggest hurdle in the Super Four, while the Pakistan clash promises fireworks.

With eight Asia Cup titles already, India will be aiming to lift the trophy for a record ninth time.

India’s Asia Cup record

India is the most successful side in Asia Cup history, having won the tournament eight times - five in ODIs (1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2018) and three in T20Is (2016, 2022, 2023).

Since their debut in 1984, the Men in Blue have played 65 Asia Cup matches across formats, registering 43 wins, 20 losses, and two no-results, giving them a win percentage of nearly 67%.

Their consistency has seen them dominate both arch-rivals Pakistan and traditional challengers Sri Lanka on the continental stage.

Memorable triumphs include the 2016 T20 final against Bangladesh and the 2018 nail-biting ODI final win. In Asia Cup 2025, under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, India will look to add a record-extending ninth title to their glittering legacy.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Asia Cup Asia Cup Super 4 India Schedule Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025
