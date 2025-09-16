Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka’s Win Reshapes Points Table, Decides Fate Of 3 Teams

September 15 brought major twists in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 as two key matches reshaped the tournament’s points table and sealed the fate of three teams.

In the first clash, UAE registered a commanding 42-run win over Oman, while later in the evening, Sri Lanka defeated Hong Kong by 4 wickets to strengthen their position.

Sri Lanka rise to the top

In the 8th match of the tournament, Hong Kong posted 149 runs batting first. Sri Lanka chased down the target with six wickets in hand, moving to the top of Group B with a net run rate of +1.546.

Afghanistan are second with 2 points (NRR +4.700), while Bangladesh sit third with 2 points from two games. Hong Kong, after suffering three straight defeats, are now eliminated.

India secure Super-4 spot

Earlier, UAE’s 172-run effort proved too much for Oman, who folded for 130. Despite the win, UAE remain third in Group A with 2 points and a negative NRR.

India, with 4 points and a net run rate of +4.793, have already sealed their place in the Super-4. Oman, winless so far, are out of contention, while Pakistan stay second in Group A with 2 points.

Super 4s Format in Asia Cup 2025 Explained

Asia Cup 2025 follows a two-stage format - league matches and the Super 4s. In the group stage, eight participating teams are divided into two groups of four. Each team plays the others in its group once, and the top two from each group qualify for the Super 4s.

The Super 4s stage works as a round-robin format. Here, the four qualified teams compete against each other, with every side playing three matches. Points are awarded in the usual manner - two points for a win, one for a no result, and none for a loss. At the end of this stage, the top two teams on the points table progress to the grand final.