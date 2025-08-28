Mohammed Shami Reveals Plan For Retirement

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been away from the national squad for quite some time. Initially sidelined due to fitness concerns, the veteran has since struggled to make a comeback, featuring in only seven matches since the ODI World Cup 2023.

When asked about retirement in a recent interview, the seasoned pacer reacted strongly, making it clear that he will step away from cricket only on his own terms.

Shami’s statement on retirement

With several senior players recently retiring, Shami was questioned about his plans.

“If someone has a problem, tell me, if it is like their lives become better if I take retirement. Tell me whose life have I become a rock in that you want me to retire? The day I get bored, I will leave. You don’t pick me, but I will keep working hard. You don’t pick me in international, I will play domestic. I will keep playing somewhere or the other. You have to make these decisions when you start feeling bored. That is not the time for me now,” Shami told News24.

“I only have one dream left, that is to win the ODI World Cup. I want to be a part of that team and perform that wins the ODI World Cup and brings it home. We were very close in 2023. We had a gut feeling, but we also had a fear that we were winning non-stop, and it was the knockout stage. There was some fear. But the enthusiasm and belief of the fans motivated us. This was a dream that could have been fulfilled, but maybe it was not in my luck,” he said.

Time away from the team

Mohammed Shami last represented India during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, taking nine wickets in five matches. Following an injury, he has not returned to the squad despite regaining fitness.

Career overview

Mohammed Shami debuted in 2013 in both ODIs and Tests. Over his career, he has played 64 Tests, claiming 229 wickets at an average of 27.71, and 108 ODIs, picking up 206 wickets at an average of 24, showcasing a career full of highs and lows.