Asia Cup 2025: Minimum Wins India Need To Qualify For Super 4

Asia Cup 2025 kicked off on 9 September with Afghanistan defeating Hong Kong in the opening clash of Group B.

Now, all eyes shift to Group A, where India will begin their campaign against hosts UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India is eager to open with a strong win and build momentum for a smooth entry into the Super-4.

Despite not playing T20s recently, the skipper assured that preparations are on point. Against UAE, a side they crushed by 9 wickets in their only Asia Cup meeting back in 2016, India will start as heavy favourites.

Placed in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, and UAE, India will play three group-stage matches.

To qualify for the Super-4, the Men in Blue must secure at least two victories in group stage. A win gives the winning team 2 points. Generally, four points are enough to book a Super-4 spot, making every game crucial in their journey.

Suryakumar Yadav on IND vs PAK clash

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has made it clear that there are no directives to curb aggression or control emotions during the Asia Cup 2025.

Addressing the media ahead of India’s much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, Suryakumar said the team has been asked to focus purely on cricket.

His remarks came in response to a query about whether players were advised to tone down their on-field intensity in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

"Temper? Aggression is always there when we take the field," Suryakumar said. "And without aggression, I don't think you can play this sport. I'm very excited to take the field."

Pakistan captain Salman Ali agreed with Surya and said:

"You don't need to say anything to any player," Agha said. "Everyone is different individually. If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that. When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive and you can't stop them because that's what keeps them going.

"From my side, there is no instruction to anyone, as long as it stays on the field."