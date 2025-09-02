Asia Cup 2025: 3 Indian Batsmen Who Can Be Match Winners

All eyes will be on Team India as the Asia Cup 2025 gets underway in the UAE from September 9. Entering the tournament as one of the favorites, India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who is expected to contribute not just with captaincy but also with the bat.

Alongside him, opener Abhishek Sharma and number three batsman Tilak Verma are key players who could play decisive roles in India’s campaign.

Abhishek Sharma

The young and talented opener Abhishek Sharma has made a strong impression in T20 Internationals. Since his debut in 2024, the 24-year-old has scored 535 runs in 17 matches, averaging 33.43 at a strike rate of 193.84.

Sharma has notched up two centuries and two half-centuries, with a highest score of 135, showcasing his potential to deliver match-winning performances.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma, a left-handed batsman, is seen as one of India’s future stars. In just 25 T20Is, he has scored 749 runs, including two centuries and three half-centuries, at an impressive average of 49.93 and a strike rate of 155.07.

His highest unbeaten score of 120 highlights his ability to anchor innings and accelerate when needed, making him a crucial number three for India.

Suryakumar Yadav

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has been slightly out of form recently but remains a key figure in India’s middle order.

In 83 T20Is, Surya has amassed 2598 runs, with 4 centuries and 21 half-centuries, demonstrating his consistency and ability to change games single-handedly. His performance will be vital for India’s success in the Asia Cup.

With these three batsmen firing on all cylinders, India has a strong chance of dominating the tournament and defending its title.

