India Ranks Top In This Unfortunate Asia Cup 2025 Catching Stat. Find Out What

With their Super 4 victory over Bangladesh, India have stormed into the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final, undefeated in the tournament so far.

The Men in Blue have been the team to beat right from the get-go, impressing with the bat and ball. However, there is an area where the defending champions need to work over, and that is the catching.

India have dropped most catches in Asia Cup 2025 so far

After playing 5 matches, India ranks top on the list of teams with most dropped catches at the ACC Asia Cup 2025.

For those wondering, the number is 12 dropped catches, with 9 catches dropped in the last two games itself. Notably, it was from their Super 4 encounter against Pakistan that the Men in Blue started dropping catches in bulk.

They dropped 4 catches in that match, the first in the opening over itself. This was of Sahibzada Farhan on a duck, who would then go on to score a 50.

The PAK batsman would break into a controversial celebration for his half century, for which the BCCI has now reportedly filed a complaint before ICC.

Then against Bangladesh, India dropped 5 catches, and 4 were of the same batsman, Saif Hassan, who would also score a 50. While they would still go on to win both games, the fielding errors are concerning.

Varun Chakaravarthy on India's Catching

Notably, Varun Chakaravarthywas asked about the issue in the post-match press conference, and while he admitted that there should be no excuses, he also held the lighting setup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium responsible to an extent:

"As they say, you can't give excuses at this level, as a team, we have to definitely start catching all those, because we look like we'll be qualifying for the finals, and we should be taking all those catches, but if you ask me, the ring of fire comes in the eye sight sometimes and, yeah, its a little bit of disturbance, and we have to get acclimatized to it".