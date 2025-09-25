Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia Ranks Top In This Unfortunate Asia Cup 2025 Catching Stat. Find Out What

India Ranks Top In This Unfortunate Asia Cup 2025 Catching Stat. Find Out What

Despite having qualified comfortably for the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final, the Indian team has recently struggled in the field when it comes to catching.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With their Super 4 victory over Bangladesh, India have stormed into the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final, undefeated in the tournament so far. 

The Men in Blue have been the team to beat right from the get-go, impressing with the bat and ball. However, there is an area where the defending champions need to work over, and that is the catching.

India have dropped most catches in Asia Cup 2025 so far

After playing 5 matches, India ranks top on the list of teams with most dropped catches at the ACC Asia Cup 2025.

For those wondering, the number is 12 dropped catches, with 9 catches dropped in the last two games itself. Notably, it was from their Super 4 encounter against Pakistan that the Men in Blue started dropping catches in bulk.

They dropped 4 catches in that match, the first in the opening over itself. This was of Sahibzada Farhan on a duck, who would then go on to score a 50. 

The PAK batsman would break into a controversial celebration for his half century, for which the BCCI has now reportedly filed a complaint before ICC.

Check out: BCCI Escalates Haris Rauf And Sahibzada Farhan's Asia Cup Gestures To ICC: Report

Then against Bangladesh, India dropped 5 catches, and 4 were of the same batsman, Saif Hassan, who would also score a 50. While they would still go on to win both games, the fielding errors are concerning. 

Varun Chakaravarthy on India's Catching

Notably, Varun Chakaravarthywas asked about the issue in the post-match press conference, and while he admitted that there should be no excuses, he also held the lighting setup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium responsible to an extent:

"As they say, you can't give excuses at this level, as a team, we have to definitely start catching all those, because we look like we'll be qualifying for the finals, and we should be taking all those catches, but if you ask me, the ring of fire comes in the eye sight sometimes and, yeah, its a little bit of disturbance, and we have to get acclimatized to it".

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup India Asia Cup INDIA Asia Cup Records Asia Cup Stats Asia Cup 2025 India Asia Cup Record India Asia Cup Stat India Catching India Catching Record India Dropped Catches Asia Cup Dropped Catches India Catches
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Cities
Two Groups Clash Over Social Media Post In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
Clash In Gujarat Over Social Media Post; Cars Vandalised, Shops Set On Fire
World
'No Coincidence': Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Trump Claims 'Triple Sabotage' Behind UN Mishaps, Demands Secret Service Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget