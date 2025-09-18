Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan Qualify For Super 4

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan Qualify For Super 4

The defending Asia Cup champions, India, are now set to go up against Pakistan again in the Super 4 round. The match will take place this Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 10:42 AM (IST)

India and Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the ACC Asia Cup 2025. 

The former won its first two games comprehensively, and paired with a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) were never in doubt to make it through. PAK faced UAE yesterday, September 17, 2025, in a must-win bout, and after managing to beat the hosts, have also secured qualification. 

The arch rivals, who met earlier in the Asia Cup on September 14, will now face each other once again in the competition. 

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK again on September 21

The defending Asia Cup champions, India, are now set to go up against Pakistan again in the Super 4s. The match will take place this Sunday, that is on September 21, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the same venue as their last encounter. 

It is worth noting that the Men in Blue still have a game left in Group A, against Oman. That match is on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, with 4 points already in the bag, and a healthy NRR, the result of that encounter would be inconsequential to the qualification scenario.

Apart from each other, both India and Pakistan will also have to play against the two qualifying teams from Group B in the Super 4 round.

Asia Cup Group B qualification scenario

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in contention for qualification from Group B. BAN has already played its three games, and despite having 4 points, their negative NRR is cause for concern.

If Afghanistan wins its next match against Sri Lanka, which will be played later today in Abu Dhabi, they will qualify. NRR will then become the difference maker between SL and BAN. If AFG loses, then Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualify for the ACC Asia Cup Super 4.

Also check: Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay

