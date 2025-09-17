The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that the Asia Cup group-stage clash between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates has been delayed by an hour, as uncertainty looms over whether the fixture will even go ahead.

PCB spokesperson Amir Mir confirmed the development in a brief press conference in Lahore, reported Dawn news.

“The consultation process is ongoing and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is in discussions with former chairmen Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi. At the same time, negotiations are also underway with officials in Dubai. Immediately, the match between the UAE and Pakistan has been delayed by one hour,” Mir said, adding that Naqvi would personally make the final announcement.

The statement came after a turbulent 24 hours in which several reports suggested that Pakistan might boycott the match. Geo News reported earlier that the team had been instructed to return to their hotel rooms, while their bus, seen outside the hotel, unloaded kit bags and equipment. Footage aired on DawnNewsTV also showed staff loading bags onto a bus said to be headed towards the stadium.

The PCB confirmed late Tuesday night that no final decision had been taken yet, stressing that consultations were ongoing. “The decision will be made keeping in view Pakistan’s interests,” Mir reiterated.

The confusion follows the high-voltage India–Pakistan clash on Sunday, where Indian players, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, refused the customary handshake after sealing victory. In response, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation ceremony.

According to the PCB, match referee Andy Pycroft not only advised Salman against approaching Yadav but also prevented the traditional exchange of team sheets before the match. Pakistan formally protested and demanded Pycroft’s removal, but reports suggest the International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the request, retaining the Zimbabwean official for Wednesday’s game.

The controversy has left Pakistan’s participation in doubt. The team skipped its scheduled pre-match press conference but did attend practice on Tuesday evening, leaving fans and organisers guessing until the last minute.

This is not the first time cricket boards have clashed over match officials. In 2001, India and South Africa jointly pushed for the removal of referee Mike Denness after disciplinary rulings against six Indian players. Although both boards agreed, the ICC refused to ratify the change, setting a precedent that appears to be repeating now.