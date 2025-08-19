Asia Cup 2025: 5 Indians Who Might Get A Chance Even Without Selection

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025. While several expected names missed out on selection, five players could still feature in the tournament despite not being part of the main squad.

Suryakumar to Lead, Gill Named Vice-Captain

Team India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill appointed as vice-captain. Gill was chosen for the role ahead of Axar Patel, reflecting the selectors’ growing faith in him. Under the leadership of Surya and Gill, India will aim to defend their Asia Cup title.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Among Standby Players

The announcement sparked debate on social media, particularly regarding the omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in strong form.

While announcing the squad on Tuesday, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out mainly because of Abhishek Sharma’s consistent form. He acknowledged that Abhishek has been delivering solid performances, which made it difficult to include Jaiswal.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal is still in contention to play the Asia Cup as he has been named among the standby players. If any of the chosen openers face injury concerns, Jaiswal could get drafted into the squad and even make the playing XI.

Backup Options for Asia Cup 2025

In addition to the main 15-member team, the selectors have named five standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. These players remain on standby and could be called upon if required during the tournament.

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

