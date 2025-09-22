Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025 Final: Venue, Date, Time, Qualifying Teams & Live Streaming Details

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Venue, Date, Time, Qualifying Teams & Live Streaming Details

The Asia Cup is nearing its conclusion with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh contending for qualification to the final. Check out major details ahead of title clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 05:17 PM (IST)

The ACC Asia Cup 2025 kicked off on September 9, 2025 and is currently in its Super 4 stage. Eight teams entered the tournament of which only four remain - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The defending champions, India, have been the team to beat, going unbeaten so far and having defeated Pakistan twice. 

While none of them have qualified for the Asia Cup final, the race is on with the Men in Blue in the lead at the moment.

As we wait to see which two teams make it, let's take a look at some of the things that we know about the Asia Cup 2025 final:

Asia Cup 2025 Final Venue

The ACC Asia Cup 2025 final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

This venue has seen quite a few matches in the tournament, including both India vs Pakistan matches that went in favor of the former.

Asia Cup 2025 Final Date and Time

The Asia Cup Final will be played on September 28, 2025, which is this coming Sunday. 

Akin to most of the matches in the tournament, the final is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Asia Cup Final: Qualifying Teams

The teams that finish in the top two spots of the Asia Cup Super 4 table will qualify for the final. 

As already stated, nobody has qualified just yet, but all teams have played one game so far. At the time of writing, India and Bangladesh occupy the top two spots, but that can change in the future.

Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming

The ACC Asia Cup 2025 Final will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. You will need a subscription to watch the match on this platform.

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast on TV will have to tune into the Sony Sports Network channels on September 28, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup Final Asia Cup 2025 Final Asia Cup Teams Asia Cup Live Streaming Asia Cup Final Venue Asia Cup Final Date Asia Cup 2025 Final Time Asia Cup Final Match Time Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Asia Cup Final Livestreaming Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualifying Teams Asia Cup Final Teams Asia Cup Final Qualifying Teams
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Entertainment
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
Business
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
India
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget