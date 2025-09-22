Asia Cup 2025 Final: Venue, Date, Time, Qualifying Teams & Live Streaming Details

The ACC Asia Cup 2025 kicked off on September 9, 2025 and is currently in its Super 4 stage. Eight teams entered the tournament of which only four remain - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The defending champions, India, have been the team to beat, going unbeaten so far and having defeated Pakistan twice.

While none of them have qualified for the Asia Cup final, the race is on with the Men in Blue in the lead at the moment.

As we wait to see which two teams make it, let's take a look at some of the things that we know about the Asia Cup 2025 final:

Asia Cup 2025 Final Venue

The ACC Asia Cup 2025 final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This venue has seen quite a few matches in the tournament, including both India vs Pakistan matches that went in favor of the former.

Asia Cup 2025 Final Date and Time

The Asia Cup Final will be played on September 28, 2025, which is this coming Sunday.

Akin to most of the matches in the tournament, the final is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Asia Cup Final: Qualifying Teams

The teams that finish in the top two spots of the Asia Cup Super 4 table will qualify for the final.

As already stated, nobody has qualified just yet, but all teams have played one game so far. At the time of writing, India and Bangladesh occupy the top two spots, but that can change in the future.

Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming

The ACC Asia Cup 2025 Final will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. You will need a subscription to watch the match on this platform.

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast on TV will have to tune into the Sony Sports Network channels on September 28, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST.