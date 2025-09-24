Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh All Out For 127 As India Clinch Super 4 Clash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Bangladesh All Out For 127 As India Clinch Super 4 Clash

With this victory, the Men in Blue have secured a spot in the tournament's final, which will be played this Sunday, September 28, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 11:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India has successfully defended its score of 168 against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Super 4 encounter. 

Pakistan and Bangladesh will now battle it out in a virtual semi final to decide who will challenge India for the trophy.

India Set a Modest Total 

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first. They were missing their captain, who had to sit out due to an injury.

The Indian innings started as usual, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill powering through, hitting consistent boundaries, with the former going on to achieve another 50. However, Bangladesh were able to put a stopper on the run-scoring though, first getting Gill right after the Power Play. 

Shivam Dube was promoted up the order, but failed to capitalize. Abhishek Sharma would then depart on 75, thanks to a run out, with Suryakumar Yadav following soon after.

Through quick wickets and energetic fielding, Bangladesh were able to hold the Men in Blue back to just 168, picking 6 wickets.

Bangladesh Falter After Explosive Start

Just like India, Bangladesh also had a fiery start, despite losing the first wicket pretty quickly to Jasprit Bumrah. 

Nevertheless, the Asia Cup defending champions eventually got their grip on the game, bringing down the run rate, and picking wickets in quick succession. 

Saif Hassan held the fort at one end for quite a bit, scoring a 50, but the fall of wickets on the other end would prove detrimental for the team overall. In the end, Bangladesh were bowled out on 127 runs.

India vs Bangladesh: Asia Cup Playing XI

These were the players in action today:

IND - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

BAN - Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (C), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 11:32 PM (IST)
