Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Director Raj Nidimoru In Private Ceremony: Report

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have reportedly tied the knot. According to HT City, the wedding took place on Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre.

A source told the publication, "The wedding happened at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre early morning."

Raj Nidimoru's former wife's cryptic post

Rumours began swirling late Sunday night, hinting that the duo might be preparing to exchange vows. Adding fuel to the buzz, Raj’s former wife, Sshyamali De, shared a cryptic note on Instagram that read, "Desperate people do desperate things." While she did not name anyone, social media users quickly connected the dots, given the timing and the ongoing buzz around Samantha and Raj. The post triggered fresh waves of speculation and debate online.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

Talk of Samantha and Raj’s growing closeness first surfaced earlier this year. Over the months, the two were frequently spotted together, and Samantha didn’t shy away from posting pictures with Raj on her social media timelines, further intensifying conversation around their relationship.

For months, whispers about Samantha and Raj being in a relationship have circulated steadily, though both maintained silence. The conversation escalated last month when Samantha shared a photograph of the two hugging, which many interpreted as a quiet confirmation of their relationship status.

Samantha and Raj have worked together previously on the web series The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny, sparking curiosity about whether their professional equation had blossomed into something deeper.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the two went their separate ways four years after their wedding. He is now married to actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De, an assistant director known for her work with filmmakers Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj.