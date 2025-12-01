Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
The bill is being seen as the government’s most significant step yet toward tightening control over the tobacco and pan masala industry.
The central government is preparing to implement its toughest-ever action against the gutkha and pan masala industry. After long-standing concerns over rising consumption, health risks, and widespread tax evasion in this sector, the government is now ready with a new and stringent financial mechanism. It plans to introduce a new tax called the ‘National Security and Public Health Cess’, aimed at tightening oversight of manufacturers while generating additional resources for national security and public health missions.
The ‘Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025’, which will be tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament, is being viewed by the government as a significant economic reform to strengthen the country’s health and security framework. Key points of the proposal include:
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha. The objective is to raise additional funds for national security and health schemes.
- The new cess will be imposed on manufacturing machines and the production process used for gutkha and pan masala. This means the tax will be based on production capacity rather than the quantity of the final product.
- The cess will be mandatory for all manufacturers, whether production is machine-based or manual. Even those producing manually will have to pay a fixed monthly fee.
- Once approved by Parliament, the revenue collected from this cess will be used for national security and public health projects. The government may also double the cess if needed.
- Non-compliance with the rules could lead to imprisonment of up to five years. However, companies will have the right to appeal to appellate authorities all the way to the Supreme Court.
- Every gutkha and pan masala manufacturer will be required to register, and production without registration will be considered illegal.
- Companies liable to pay the cess will have to file monthly returns, and government officials will be empowered to conduct inspections and audits.
- If a machine or production line remains shut for more than 15 days, manufacturers may receive a cess exemption for that period.
