Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Set To Return vs Oman - Big Change In India's XI

Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Set To Return vs Oman - Big Change In India's XI

Despite being one of India’s most reliable T20 bowlers, Arshdeep Singh has not featured in the tournament so far.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 09:20 AM (IST)

Team India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, has been in scintillating form at the Asia Cup 2025.

After registering back-to-back wins against UAE and Pakistan, the Men in Blue have already sealed their spot in the Super Four. Their final group-stage clash will be against Oman on September 19, where a change in the playing XI looks likely.

Arshdeep Singh’s Chance to Shine

Despite being one of India’s most reliable T20 bowlers, Arshdeep Singh has not featured in the tournament so far.

The Dubai tracks in the first two matches offered more assistance to spinners, prompting India to go with a spin-heavy attack.

However, with the next game scheduled in Abu Dhabi, conditions could be more favorable for pacers, giving Arshdeep an opportunity to make his way into the XI.

Bumrah Likely to be Rested

Having already qualified, India may look to rotate their squad. Jasprit Bumrah, who has bowled superbly in both games, could be given a well-deserved rest to remain fresh for the Super Four stage, where India will play at least three matches. If that happens, Arshdeep Singh is expected to slot in as Bumrah’s replacement.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Arshdeep Singh – T20I Stats Comparison

When it comes to T20 cricket, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh represent two different generations of Indian fast bowling.

Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the best death-over specialists in the world, Arshdeep has quickly built a reputation as a reliable left-arm option for India.

Jasprit Bumrah (T20I Career Stats): Matches: 65, Wickets: 74, Best Bowling: 3/11, Average: ~19, Economy Rate: 6.6, Strike Rate: 17.0

Arshdeep Singh (T20I Career Stats): Matches: 45, Wickets: 62, Best Bowling: 4/37, Average: ~19.3, Economy Rate: 8.4, Strike Rate: 13.7

Control vs Aggression: Bumrah’s economy rate is among the best in world T20 cricket, showing his ability to control runs, especially in the powerplay and death overs.

Wicket-Taking Ability: Arshdeep strikes more frequently, picking up wickets at a better strike rate, but tends to concede more runs due to his higher economy rate.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arshdeep Singh Asia Cup India Playing XI India Vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 India Vs Oman Playing XI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
India
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support' In Ukraine Efforts
'Thank You, My Friend': Modi Gets Trump's Call For 75th Birthday, US Prez Praises 'Support'
World
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Says India Refused US Mediation Amid Trump's Repeated Claims
Business
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
India-US Talks On Bilateral Trade Deal ‘Positive’, Will Step Up Efforts For Early Pact: Commerce Ministry
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Vaishno Devi Yatra Resumes After 22 Days, Long Queues at Katra Registration | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Opposition Leaders Depicted as Demons in Controversial PM Modi Poster | ABP NEWS
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Donald Trump Extends Birthday Wishes, Praises Leadership | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: UP Law & Order in Question After NEET Aspirant Killed by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Teen Killed While Chasing Cattle Smugglers Sparks Outrage in Gorakhpur | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget