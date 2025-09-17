Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Set To Return vs Oman - Big Change In India's XI

Team India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, has been in scintillating form at the Asia Cup 2025.

After registering back-to-back wins against UAE and Pakistan, the Men in Blue have already sealed their spot in the Super Four. Their final group-stage clash will be against Oman on September 19, where a change in the playing XI looks likely.

Arshdeep Singh’s Chance to Shine

Despite being one of India’s most reliable T20 bowlers, Arshdeep Singh has not featured in the tournament so far.

The Dubai tracks in the first two matches offered more assistance to spinners, prompting India to go with a spin-heavy attack.

However, with the next game scheduled in Abu Dhabi, conditions could be more favorable for pacers, giving Arshdeep an opportunity to make his way into the XI.

Bumrah Likely to be Rested

Having already qualified, India may look to rotate their squad. Jasprit Bumrah, who has bowled superbly in both games, could be given a well-deserved rest to remain fresh for the Super Four stage, where India will play at least three matches. If that happens, Arshdeep Singh is expected to slot in as Bumrah’s replacement.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Arshdeep Singh – T20I Stats Comparison

When it comes to T20 cricket, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh represent two different generations of Indian fast bowling.

Bumrah is widely regarded as one of the best death-over specialists in the world, Arshdeep has quickly built a reputation as a reliable left-arm option for India.

Jasprit Bumrah (T20I Career Stats): Matches: 65, Wickets: 74, Best Bowling: 3/11, Average: ~19, Economy Rate: 6.6, Strike Rate: 17.0

Arshdeep Singh (T20I Career Stats): Matches: 45, Wickets: 62, Best Bowling: 4/37, Average: ~19.3, Economy Rate: 8.4, Strike Rate: 13.7

Control vs Aggression: Bumrah’s economy rate is among the best in world T20 cricket, showing his ability to control runs, especially in the powerplay and death overs.

Wicket-Taking Ability: Arshdeep strikes more frequently, picking up wickets at a better strike rate, but tends to concede more runs due to his higher economy rate.