Just 1 Wicket Away! Arshdeep Singh On Verge Of Creating Bowling History

Since making his debut, Arshdeep has been India’s go-to bowler in crunch situations.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asia Cup 2025 begins on September 9 in the UAE, with India set to open their campaign against the hosts on September 10.

All eyes will be on pacer Arshdeep Singh, who stands just one wicket away from a major record in T20 Internationals. Having already claimed 99 wickets, Arshdeep will become the first Indian bowler to reach the 100-wicket mark in the shortest format once he strikes again.

India’s all-time T20I wicket chart

Currently, Yuzvendra Chahal follows him on India’s all-time T20I wicket chart with 96 scalps, while Hardik Pandya (94) and Jasprit Bumrah (89) are next in line. By reaching the three-figure mark, Arshdeep will cement his place at the top of India’s bowling charts.

The left-arm quick also has a chance to achieve another unique milestone.

If he reaches the 100-wicket landmark in this Asia Cup, he will be the fastest pacer in the world to do so. Globally, only Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), and Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) have crossed the milestone before him. Arshdeep would become the fourth fast bowler overall to achieve the feat.

Since making his debut, Arshdeep has been India’s go-to bowler in crunch situations. In 63 T20I matches, he has picked up 99 wickets at an impressive average of 18.3. His ability to deliver at both the start and the death overs has made him an invaluable asset to Team India.

With the Asia Cup bringing high-pressure encounters, especially the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on September 14, fans will be eager to see whether Arshdeep can script history and add another golden chapter to Indian cricket.

India squad in Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standbys: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Arshdeep Singh Asia Cup Arshdeep Singh Records Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Embed widget