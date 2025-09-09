Asia Cup 2025: 7 Heroes Of India's 2023 Title-Winning Squad Missing This Time

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India clinched the Asia Cup 2023 title by defeating Sri Lanka in a one-sided final on 17 September 2023.

However, just two years later, the squad for the 2025 Asia Cup looks very different.

Seven players who featured in India’s playing XI in the 2023 final are not part of the team this time, which has surprised many fans. Notably, three of them have already retired from T20 internationals.

In that memorable 2023 final, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 50 runs, and India chased down the target in only 37 balls. Mohammed Siraj was the star with the ball, taking six wickets, while Hardik Pandya grabbed three. But for the 2025 edition, several names from that victorious lineup are missing.

7 2023 Asia Cup Heroes Not Playing in 2025 Edition

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja have bid farewell to T20I cricket. Ishan Kishan has been out of the national setup for quite some time. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, and even Mohammed Siraj couldn’t find a place in the squad.

India’s playing XI in 2023 Asia Cup final included Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

For Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav will lead a refreshed side, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain.

Other key members include Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakraborty, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Jasprit Bumrah.

India's win record in Asia Cup

India has been the most successful team in Asia Cup history, showcasing dominance in both ODI and T20 formats. Since the tournament’s inception in 1984, India has lifted the trophy seven times, more than any other nation.

The team has won the title in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018, along with their latest triumph in 2023 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.