Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: 10 Years After T20I Debut, India Star Might Play His First Match Against Pakistan

Asia Cup 2025: 10 Years After T20I Debut, India Star Might Play His First Match Against Pakistan

Sanju Samson first donned the India T20I jersey in July 2015 against Zimbabwe. Despite his early start, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter didn’t receive consistent chances in the initial years.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 is underway, with the tournament set to begin on September 9. One of the most anticipated clashes will be between India and Pakistan, scheduled for August 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

While the official squads for both sides are yet to be revealed, it is widely expected that Sanju Samson will feature in India’s lineup.

Interestingly, Samson made his T20 International debut for India nearly a decade ago.

Samson likely to face Pak for first time in career

Sanju Samson first donned the India T20I jersey in July 2015 against Zimbabwe. Despite his early start, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter didn’t receive consistent chances in the initial years.

Over the past two to three seasons, however, Samson has been more regularly included in the T20 setup, often taking on the role of an opener. Yet, in all these years, he has never played against Pakistan — a milestone he might finally achieve this year.

Samson might open with Abhishek Sharma 

Reports suggest that Samson is likely to open alongside Abhishek Sharma during the Asia Cup. If confirmed, the match against Pakistan will mark his first-ever outing against the arch-rivals in his 10-year T20I journey.

In his career so far, Sanju Samson has scored 861 runs in 42 T20Is, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at a strike rate of 152.38 and an average of 25.32. The Asia Cup 2025 could prove to be a defining stage for him, as he will shoulder the twin responsibilities of opening the innings and keeping wickets under high-pressure conditions.

India's record in Asia Cup

India has been one of the most dominant teams in Asia Cup history, consistently performing across both ODI and T20I formats.

Since the tournament’s inception in 1984, India has won the title in both formats — in 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016 (T20I format), and 2018 — making it the most successful side in the competition.

Over the years, Indian cricket legends and current stars have produced memorable performances against arch-rivals Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and other Asian teams.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK SANJU SAMSON Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Most Troubling Element...': Oppn Slams PM Modi's I-Day Speech For Praising RSS, Takes 'Birthday' Jibe
'Most Troubling Element...': Oppn Slams PM Modi's I-Day Speech For Praising RSS, Takes 'Birthday' Jibe
India
J-K Kishtwar Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
J-K Cloudburst: Death Toll Rises To 60, Rescue Ops Underway As 500 Feared Trapped; CM Briefs PM
Hollywood
Thunderbolts On OTT: When And Where To Watch Marvel’s Anti-Heroes In India
Thunderbolts On OTT: When And Where To Watch Marvel’s Anti-Heroes In India
India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget