Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘Worst Technology There Is’: Starc Loses Cool Over Snicko During Ashes 3rd Test In Adelaide

‘Worst Technology There Is’: Starc Loses Cool Over Snicko During Ashes 3rd Test In Adelaide

Ashes 2025/26: Snicko faces scrutiny as Australia's veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc reacts angrily to a controversial decision in the Adelaide Test.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Australia are currently taking on England at the Adelaide Oval in the Ashes 2025/26 3rd Test. While the in-game action has generated lots of talking-points, much of the discussion is also taking place around the Snicko technology.

Snicko, officially known as Real Time Snickometer, is a broadcast and decision-review tool used in cricket to detect faint edges between bat and ball.

The tech came under fire from Australia's veteran fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, earlier today, who was heard stating this about it on the stump mic:

"Snicko needs to be sacked. That's the worst technology there is. They make a mistake the other day and they make another mistake today."

This came after a caught-behind appeal against Jamie Smith off Pat Cummins went against the Aussies, as Snicko suggested there was no contact with the bat or gloves, and that the ball had hit the helmet instead.

Snicko's Controversial Moment In Ashes 3rd Test: Watch Video

The Snicko system uses highly sensitive microphones placed in the stumps to capture sound waves, which are then displayed as spikes on a graph synced with video footage.

When a batter plays at the ball, officials analyse whether a spike aligns with contact between bat and ball. While Snicko has improved decision-making, it is not infallible, as noises from bat hitting pad or ground can sometimes create misleading spikes.

It is worth noting that Snicko is prevelant mostly in Australia, whereas cricket contests in several other parts of the world, like India, use a different technology known as UltraEdge.

Nevertheless, despite this particular decision going against the home side, they are, as of this writing, well on top of the Three Lions in Adelaide.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mitchell Starc Australia Vs England Pat Cummins Ashes 3rd Test Cricket Controversy Snicko Mitchell Starc Ashes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar After Hijab Controversy
‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar After Hijab Controversy
India
'Should’ve Scheduled In...': Shashi Tharoor Reacts As Smog Washes Out IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow
'Should’ve Scheduled In...': Shashi Tharoor Reacts As Smog Washes Out IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow
World
Putin Labels European Leaders 'Piglets,' Vows To Seize More Ukrainian Land
Putin Labels European Leaders 'Piglets,' Vows To Seize More Ukrainian Land
Celebrities
‘Truly Beautiful Work’: Lionel Messi Praises Vantara During Jamnagar Visit
‘Truly Beautiful Work’: Lionel Messi Praises Vantara During Jamnagar Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Dense Smog Grips Delhi-NCR Again, Strict Curbs Begin as Visibility Drops and Pollution Worsens
Breaking: Delhi Enforces Strict Anti-Pollution Rules as Smog Chokes NCR, Only BS6, CNG, EVs Allowed Entry
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget