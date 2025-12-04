Ashes 2nd Test, AUS vs ENG: Toss Details, Session Timings, Live Streaming Info

AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test live streaming, telecast, session timings: Australia and England are set to face each other in the 2nd Ashes Test from December 4 at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. The match will be played with the pink ball, meaning a significant portion of the Test will take place under lights.

Australia will look to extend their lead after dominating the opening Test in Perth with an 8-wicket win. England, meanwhile, will be desperate to level the series, though the challenge will be immense given Australia’s formidable pink-ball record.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test

Date: December 4-8

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Toss: 9:00 AM IST

Play Begins: 9:30 AM IST

AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test - Session Timings (IST)

(Day-night Test timings)

1st Session: 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

2nd Session: 12:10 PM – 2:10 PM

3rd Session: 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

Live Streaming: JioStar

TV Telecast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD

Injury Updates

England have suffered a blow with Mark Wood ruled out of the pink-ball Test. Will Jacks has been named as his replacement.

Australia also face a setback, with Usman Khawaja missing out due to back spasms. The hosts have not yet confirmed their final playing XI.

Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

