Did Rohit Sharma Snub South Africa Coach's Handshake? Full Video Sets Record Straight

Shukri Conrad, the head coach of South Africa, has been under fire following his controversial 'grovel' remark, made in a press conference during the second IND vs SA Test match in Guwahati.

Veterans of the game like Anil Kumble, and his own compatriot, Dale Steyn, condemned the comment.

Virat Kohli, centurion in the first IND vs SA ODI (in Ranchi) also appears to have shown how he feels about the remark by seemingly not shaking hands with Shukri after the game concluded, as suggested by one of the videos on social media.

Rohit Sharma, who scored a half century in Ranchi, was also being claimed to have snubbed the South African coach based on the same video.

Did Rohit Sharma Snub Shukri Conrad?

Virat Kohli Refused to Shake Hands With Shukri Conrad



Test Cricket Still runs in His Veins 🥶 pic.twitter.com/ycGIAEVZvz — CRICitism (@CRICitism) December 2, 2025

A different video shows the two teams and management walking past each other from another angle, and this footage shows Shukri Conrad leaning forward to shake hands with apparently Rohit Sharma.

The footage is from after the match wrapped up, with the Men in Blue surfacing as the victors by 17 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli etched a 136-run partnership. They recorded individual scores of 57 and 135, all of which pushed India to post a 350-run target.

South Africa got close, thanks to their skilled and deep batting lineup, but the hosts got the better of them in the end, bowling them out on 332 runs.

Conrad’s remark, that he wanted India to "really grovel", came after Day 4 of the second Test, when South Africa were in a dominant position and closing in on what was their first Test series victory on Indian soil in 25 years.

Check Out: India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Unveiled: First Look at the New Design