Pat Cummins Returns! Australia Squad For Ashes 3rd Test In Adelaide Revealed

Steve Smith's tenure as Australia's Ashes 2025/26 captain has come to end as Pat Cummins steps back on the mantle ahead of the next fixture.

The Aussies, leading the series 2-0, will now take on England at the Adelaide Oval, starting next week, and have revealed their squad for the same.

The fast bowling threat has increased on paper with Cummins partnering Mitchell Starc again, who so far has been relentless in the Test series, having picked two five-wicket hauls.

Having said that, it remains to be how the skipper performs after a long injury break.

Ashes 2025/26 3rd Test: Australia Full Squad

The following players will be available for selection for the hosts in their Adelaide encounter with England:

Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Naser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Josh Hazlewood will miss this Test as well, who is another key figure in the Australian fast bowling unit.

Australia vs England: Ashes 3rd Test Full Schedule

The Ashes 2025/26 3rd Test is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 through 21, 2025.

A total 33 Tests have been played at this venue between these rivals, out which the hosts have won 19, clearly dominating the head-to-head record.

Given their run of form in the latest series, they will walk in with a significant upper hand, with Starc and Cummins poised to add on to England's troubles.

The Three Lions, notably, are yet to win an Ashes series in Australia since the 2010/11 edition, and the series in general since 2015. That is a major blemish on England's Ashes record, and something which they would want to do away with as soon as possible.

