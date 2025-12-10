Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian To Reach Major Wicket-Taking Milestone

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the best bowlers in the world of the last decade, regardless of the format.

His unorthodox action, pace, and precision have long made him a formidable challenge for any batsman, delivering substantial gains for India over the years.

Facing South Africa in Cuttack at the Barabati Stadium on December 9, 2025, Bumrah broke new ground as he surpassed 100 international T20 wickets. However, he also became the first-ever Indian cricketer to reach another major milestone.

Jasprit Bumrah: First Indian To 100 Wickets In All Formats

With his exploits against South Africa in Cuttack, Jasprit Bumrah has become the first ever Indian cricketer to take 100 or more wickets in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests.

He took 78 innings to hit the mark in the shortest format, coming in second after Arshdeep Singh, but the latter is yet to do so in Tests in ODIs.

Bumrah, on the other hand, is on 149 wickets in 88 50-over format innings, and on 234 wickets in 99 Test innings.

Notably, he has also crossed 100 wickets in the IPL, having picked 183 in 145 matches thus far, all for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

That being said, Bumrah is the fifth bowler in the world to take 100 or more wickets in all formats of the game.

Players To Take 100 Wickets Across All Formats

Bumrah joins Malinga, Southee, and more on this elite list:

1) Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 101 (Tests), 338 (ODIs), 107 (T20Is)

2) Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 391 (Tests), 221 (ODIs), 164 (T20Is)

3) Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 246 (Tests), 317 (ODIs), 149 (T20Is)

4) Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 121 (Tests), 135 (ODIs), 126 (T20Is)

5) Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 234 (Tests), 149 (ODIs), 101 (T20Is)

Needless to say, these stats are as per the time of this writing, since Bumrah, Afridi and Shakib are all currently active players.

The Indian fast bowler can especially take his tally much further in the shortest format as he is expected to feature in all upcoming IND vs SA T20Is.