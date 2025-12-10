Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketJasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian To Reach Major Wicket-Taking Milestone

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian To Reach Major Wicket-Taking Milestone

Facing South Africa in Cuttack, Bumrah broke new ground as he surpassed 100 international T20 wickets, and also became the first-ever Indian cricketer to reach another major milestone.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the best bowlers in the world of the last decade, regardless of the format.

His unorthodox action, pace, and precision have long made him a formidable challenge for any batsman, delivering substantial gains for India over the years.

Facing South Africa in Cuttack at the Barabati Stadium on December 9, 2025, Bumrah broke new ground as he surpassed 100 international T20 wickets. However, he also became the first-ever Indian cricketer to reach another major milestone.

Jasprit Bumrah: First Indian To 100 Wickets In All Formats

With his exploits against South Africa in Cuttack, Jasprit Bumrah has become the first ever Indian cricketer to take 100 or more wickets in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests. 

He took 78 innings to hit the mark in the shortest format, coming in second after Arshdeep Singh, but the latter is yet to do so in Tests in ODIs.

Bumrah, on the other hand, is on 149 wickets in 88 50-over format innings, and on 234 wickets in 99 Test innings.

Notably, he has also crossed 100 wickets in the IPL, having picked 183 in 145 matches thus far, all for the Mumbai Indians (MI). 

That being said, Bumrah is the fifth bowler in the world to take 100 or more wickets in all formats of the game.

Players To Take 100 Wickets Across All Formats

Bumrah joins Malinga, Southee, and more on this elite list:

1) Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 101 (Tests), 338 (ODIs), 107 (T20Is)

2) Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 391 (Tests), 221 (ODIs), 164 (T20Is)

3) Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 246 (Tests), 317 (ODIs), 149 (T20Is)

4) Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 121 (Tests), 135 (ODIs), 126 (T20Is)

5) Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 234 (Tests), 149 (ODIs), 101 (T20Is)

Needless to say, these stats are as per the time of this writing, since Bumrah, Afridi and Shakib are all currently active players. 

The Indian fast bowler can especially take his tally much further in the shortest format as he is expected to feature in all upcoming IND vs SA T20Is.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah India Vs South Africa  India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA T20 Jasprit Bumrah Wickets Bumrah Stats
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
Cities
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
World
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Goa Nightclub Fire: Arpora Nightclub Turns Into Chaos as Massive Fire Erupts, 25 Lives Lost in Tragic Incident
Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget