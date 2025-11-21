Ashes 1st Test: England Strike Back With The Ball, Australia 9-Down At Stumps On Day 1

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAshes 1st Test: England Strike Back With The Ball, Australia 9-Down At Stumps On Day 1

Mitchell Starc’s 7-wicket burst bowled England out for 172, but Ben Stokes’ fifer saw Australia crumble to 123/9 by stumps on Day 1 of the Ashes opener.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mitchell Starc mowed over England early on Day 1 of the first Ashes 2025/26 Test, picking 7 wickets which saw the visitors go down for 172 runs.

The lead appeared slim with the hosts, Australia, having an upper hand, but things quickly turned upside down. 

The English bowlers struck back hard, bringing the Aussies down to 9 wickets by stumps at the score of 123. Their captain, Ben Stokes, led the charge with a 5-wicket haul.

Stokes Leads From The Front

Ben Stokes had to walk back on 6 runs, out bowled by Mitchell Starc.

Interestingly, he would get his revenge later during the day, when he got the wicket of Starc, caught by Brydon Carse.

Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, and Scott Boland were the rest of the English captain's victims, as he recorded a fifer on a much-needed occasion, that too in just a 6-over spell.

England currently has 49-run lead over Australia. With just one wicket left and considering how things have transpired so far, the hosts are not expected to increase their tally by much on Day 2. 

Advantage with England in Ashes 1st Test?

As mentioned, England currently have a 49 run lead over Australia and if they manage to bowl them out early tomorrow morning, they would have the chance to establish an even more challenging target. 

Provided this is a bowling-friendly wicket, chasing anything past 150 could mean trouble for the Aussies, even at home.

However, conditions can change over the course of multiple days in a Test match, and it will be interesting to see just how this Perth wicket plays out over the next few days.

Also Check: Mitchell Starc Enters Ashes History Books With 100 Wickets, 13th Australian To Do So

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
Embed widget