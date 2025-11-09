WATCH: Akash Kumar Smashes 8 Consecutive Sixes To Record Fastest First Class 50

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Akash Kumar Smashes 8 Consecutive Sixes To Record Fastest First Class 50

Meghalaya’s Akash Kumar smashed his Ranji Trophy 50 in just 11 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh, breaking England’s Wayne White’s 12-ball record in First Class cricket.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
In a stunning display of power-hitting, Meghalaya batsman Akash Kumar Choudhary etched his name into the record books during the Ranji Trophy clash against Arunachal Pradesh.

The right-hander reached his half-century in just 11 balls, smashing 8 back-to-back sixes, and setting a new record for the fastest fifty ever in First Class cricket history. Check out this video:

Akash surpassed the long-standing record held by England’s Wayne White, who had scored a 12-ball fifty for Leicestershire against Essex back in 2012.

His explosive knock not only electrified the Ranji Trophy contest but also sent social media into a frenzy, with fans hailing the Meghalaya cricketer’s extraordinary achievement.

Top 5 Fastest First Class Half Centuries 

Here are the players to score the fastest 50s in First Class cricket across the globe:

Akash Kumar Choudhary (India) - 11 balls

Wayne White (England) - 12 balls

Michael van Vuuren (South Africa) - 13 balls 

Ned Eckersley (England) - 14 balls

Khalid Mahmood (Pakistan) - 15 balls

Bandeep Singh (India) - 15 balls

Meghalay's Run-Scoring Fest Against Arunachal Pradesh

Meghalaya piled up a massive 628-8 declared in their first innings against Arunachal Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, with multiple standout performances lighting up the scoreboard.

Arpit Bhatewada led the charge with a sensational double century (207), while captain Kishan Lyngdoh contributed a commanding 119. The duo’s brilliant partnership of 289 runs laid the foundation for the huge total.

Adding to the fireworks, Rahul Dalal (144) and Ajay Duhan (53) also made vital contributions.

However, it was Akash Kumar’s blistering 50 off just 11 balls that stole the spotlight. His explosive innings didn’t just rewrite the Ranji Trophy record books, it also set a new world record for the fastest fifty in first-class cricket.

Previously, the Indian record was held by Bandeep Singh, who struck a 15-ball half-century for Jammu & Kashmir during the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy. Nine years later, Akash Kumar has smashed that milestone, making history in breathtaking fashion.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
First Class Cricket Ranji Trophy Akash Kumar Ranji Trophy Records Akash Kumar 8 Sixes Fastest 50 Cricket Akash Kumar Six Video Akash Kumar Choudhary Ranji Akash Kumar
