Ajit Agarkar Reveals Jasprit Bumrah's Roadmap After Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, and one of the biggest talking points is the inclusion of Jasprit Bumrah.

His presence itself gives India a psychological advantage, thanks to his lethal yorkers and ability to dismantle batters with precision.

However, there had been speculation about whether he would be fit in time for the tournament. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has now shed light on Bumrah’s selection and his long-term management.

Bumrah’s roadmap ahead

Speaking at the squad announcement, Ajit Agarkar explained that Bumrah’s workload and fitness are being closely tracked.

“I don’t think there’s any written plan. It has been a nice break after the England series. The physios, team management have been in touch, and clearly we want him available for all the big games,” Agarkar said on Tuesday.

“There are World Cups, Champions Trophy, big series like the ones against England, Australia - you want him available,” he added.

Agarkar further emphasized that India needs Bumrah in crucial matches.

“Based on how he’s feeling and how we require him, we hope he’s available more often than not,” Agarkar said, indicating that contrary to the ongoing speculations of him limiting himself to shorter formats, Jasprit Bumrah will remain available to represent India in all formats.

Jasprit Bumrah, who hasn’t featured in a T20I since the 2024 T20 World Cup final, remains India’s spearhead in white-ball cricket. He picked up 15 wickets in eight games during that tournament and has an overall tally of 89 wickets in 70 T20Is — making him India’s fifth-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Currently, Arshdeep Singh leads the chart with 99 wickets.

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the selection committee, made it clear that there’s ‘no written roadmap’ and the team management would like to have him in the squad for big tournaments.