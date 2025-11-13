Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Agra Celebrates World Cup Hero Deepti Sharma With Grand Welcome

Watch: Agra Celebrates World Cup Hero Deepti Sharma With Grand Welcome

The jubilant crowd waved the Tricolour, showered Deepti with flowers, and cheered loudly as a specially organized roadshow carried her through the main streets of Agra.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Cricketing sensation and World Cup champion Deepti Sharma received a hero's welcome as she returned to her hometown of Agra. Thousands of fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the star all-rounder, turning the city into a vibrant celebration of her historic achievement.

The jubilant crowd waved the Tricolour, showered Deepti with flowers, and cheered loudly as a specially organized roadshow carried her through the main streets of Agra.

Children and cricket enthusiasts gathered along the route, holding placards praising her remarkable performance during Cricket World Cup, where her contributions were pivotal in India's triumph.

Local authorities ensured smooth traffic management during the roadshow, allowing thousands of fans to witness the celebration safely. The city’s streets were adorned with banners and posters commemorating Deepti’s achievement, highlighting her journey from Agra to the international cricketing stage.

Deepti's all-round brilliance in ODI World Cup

In the World Cup final, Deepti Sharma showcased her all-round brilliance, making decisive contributions in every facet of the game. With the bat, she scored a quick 58 off 58 balls, steering India close to a challenging 300-run total. On the field, her lightning-fast throw resulted in a crucial run out, putting India in a commanding position.

With the ball, Deepti was unstoppable, taking 5 wickets for 39 runs, including the prized scalps of centurion Laura Wolvaardt and the well-set Annerie Dercksen.

One of the highlights of her performance was a perfectly timed low full toss to Nadine de Klerk, which Harmanpreet Kaur gleefully caught - a moment destined to be replayed for years as India lifted World Cup.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
World Cup Deepti Sharma Women's World Cup Agra
