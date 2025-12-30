ABP Live Off The Field: Indian Cricketer Tilak Varma Pays Visit To Tirumala Temple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live Off The Field: In recent months, Tilak Varma has established himself as a core member of India's T20 team.

He is a pivotal figure in the top-middle order, often taking on the pressure when early wickets fall, and building the innings in times of desperate need.

He will feature in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 for the Men in Blue, as well as in their preceding five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

But before any of the on-field action begins, Tilak Varma was seen at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh, likely seeking blessings for another positive year ahead.

Tilak Varma Visits Tirumala Temple: WATCH

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: Indian cricketer Tilak Varma and BCCI Apex Council players’ representative V. Chamundeswaranath offered prayers at the Tirumala temple pic.twitter.com/iMtl9GABSY — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2025

Tilak Varma was spotted at the Tirumala temple premises in the early morning hours of December 30, 2025. News agency IANS uploaded a clip of the cricketer's visit, where fans could be seen posing with him for pictures while in the queue.

Notably, V. Chamundeswaranath, Apex Council Players' representative at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was seen along with Tilak in the video.

Tilak Varma's Impressive 2025

2025 was a year of consolidation and growing responsibility at the highest level for Tilak Varma. The left-hander continued to impress with his composure in the middle order, showcasing maturity beyond his years across formats and competitions he featured in.

The best possible example of this trait is his inning against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, where he found himself in middle with early wickets gone on a low score.

He gradually built the chase, first with Sanju Samson and then with Shivam Dube, and fired whenever the opportunity arrived, guiding India to a famous hard-fought victory.

His most recent outings were against South Africa in a five-match T20I series, in which he recorded scores of 26, 62, 26, and 73 runs.